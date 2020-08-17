https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/president-trumps-successes-middle-east-historic-isis-destroyed-iranian-regime-contained-first-peace-treaty-region-25-years/

President Trump is destroying Obama’s insane Middle East policies one day at a time and the world is a much safer place.

Politico Magazine surprisingly uncovered and released a report critical of the Obama Administration shortly after the 2016 election entitled, “The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook“. The long piece started:

In its determination to secure a nuclear deal with Iran, the Obama administration derailed an ambitious law enforcement campaign targeting drug trafficking by the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, even as it was funneling cocaine into the United States, according to a POLITICO investigation. The campaign, dubbed Project Cassandra, was launched in 2008 after the Drug Enforcement Administration amassed evidence that Hezbollah had transformed itself from a Middle East-focused military and political organization into an international crime syndicate that some investigators believed was collecting $1 billion a year from drug and weapons trafficking, money laundering and other criminal activities. Over the next eight years, agents working out of a top-secret DEA facility in Chantilly, Virginia, used wiretaps, undercover operations and informants to map Hezbollah’s illicit networks, with the help of 30 U.S. and foreign security agencies. They followed cocaine shipments, some from Latin America to West Africa and on to Europe and the Middle East, and others through Venezuela and Mexico to the United States. They tracked the river of dirty cash as it was laundered by, among other tactics, buying American used cars and shipping them to Africa. And with the help of some key cooperating witnesses, the agents traced the conspiracy, they believed, to the innermost circle of Hezbollah and its state sponsors in Iran.

They followed cocaine shipments, tracked a river of dirty cash, and traced what they believed to be the innermost circle of Hezbollah and its state sponsors in Iran. TRENDING: BREAKING: 4Chan Identifies One of the Portland Rioters Who Attempted to Kill Driver as ‘Keese Love’ But as Project Cassandra reached higher into the hierarchy of the conspiracy, Obama administration officials threw an increasingly insurmountable series of roadblocks in its way, according to interviews with dozens of participants who in many cases spoke for the first time about events shrouded in secrecy, and a review of government documents and court records. When Project Cassandra leaders sought approval for some significant investigations, prosecutions, arrests and financial sanctions, officials at the Justice and Treasury departments delayed, hindered or rejected their requests.

This wasn’t the only pro-Iranian policy Obama put in place. The Iran deal was one thing, but providing Iran the means to move forward with nukes and the destruction of the Middle East while turning a blind eye was another.

Then came Trump

The Middle East was a mess and so on his first trip abroad, the President went to the Middle East and spoke in front of 50 Muslim nations and encouraged them to remove the radical Islamists from their societies.

[embedded content]

Yesterday, the President’s representative and son in law spoke in an interview on FOX and shared the the Islamist countries have instituted programs to address radical Islamists. Jared Kushner said that President Trump’s actions have enabled the signing of the first peace treaty in the Middle East in more than 25 years.

[embedded content]

After visiting the Middle East, President Trump next destroyed ISIS, the radical and evil, executioner Islamists in Syria and Iraq. ISIS is now defeated in the Middle East. Their caliphate is gone, their top two leaders are dead, thanks to President Trump. In just a short couple of years, ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi is dead and ISIS is gone.

The President also promised to remove the US from the horrible Iran plan that Obama and his Secretary of State, John Kerry, put in place and he did. Despite Kerry’s efforts to keep the deal in place since Trump was elected, the US removed itself from the horrible deal. Kerry and Obama were furious:

.@JohnKerry weighs in on @realDonaldTrump’s claims that the Iran Nuclear Deal helped fund terrorist operations: “The president’s tweet is a lie.” WATCH –> pic.twitter.com/4XhkeVqQ8I — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 12, 2020

President Trump next killed the mass murderer and top leader of Iran. This too angered liberals who claimed it was illegal to do so (which it wasn’t). They soon realized they protest too much. The death of the villain Qasem Soleimani, responsible for the death of hundreds of US troops in Iraq was a striking blow to the Obama doctrine of appeasement and support for the Iranian regime:

[embedded content]

Now the President is doing all he can to stop the trade of Iranian goods and money between Venezualia and Iran. The Washington Examiner reported yesterday:

Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela is relying on illicit networks that range from drug traffickers to America’s adversaries to hold on to power, U.S. Southern Command’s Adm. Craig Faller said Thursday. “The center of gravity for the Maduro regime’s illicit activities are Cuba, Russia, increasingly Iran,” Faller said on an Atlantic Council virtual discussion Thursday, describing activities that include illegal gold mining and sanctions evasion. In April, President Trump authorized Faller to initiate an enhanced counternarcotics effort across the Caribbean and eastern Pacific. Ships and surveillance aircraft fanned out across the region, working with partner nations to seize drugs moving north and rob criminal organizations, including those connected to the Venezuelan government, of more than $1.5 billion in finances, estimated Southcom. “All those threat vectors are headed in a negative direction, which is a significant reason why we have upped the amount of engagement,” Faller said, noting how strengthened intelligence sharing has helped stifle Venezuela.

Last week two ships heading to Venezuela were re-routed, as the Examiner noted:

…Venezuelan-bound tankers carrying gasoline from Iran were diverted to Houston by American authorities. Gunson said the fuel is badly needed in Venezuela, which has seen mismanagement, corruption, and international sanctions strangle its petroleum industry, which has shrunk from 3 million barrels per day during the days of Hugo Chavez a decade ago to some 350,000 barrels a day.

In less than four years, the ISIS caliphate in the Middle East is gone, the top two ISIS leaders are dead, the US is out of the Iran deal, the Iran and Venezuala trades have been interrupted, the murdering leader of Iran (Soleimani) is dead and a peace deal is in place in the Middle East. All this while US troops are being removed from the region.

No one has been more successful than President Trump in the Middle East ever. No one.

