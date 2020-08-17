https://hannity.com/media-room/problem-solved-aoc-suggests-national-pen-pal-program-to-save-postal-service-with-0-55-cent-stamps/
PROBLEM SOLVED! AOC Suggests National ‘Pen Pal Program’ to Save Postal Service with $0.55 Cent Stamps
Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggest a unique way to save the US Postal Service this week; suggesting the creation of a “national progressive pen pal program” to promote the purchase of $0.
The post PROBLEM SOLVED! AOC Suggests National ‘Pen Pal Program’ to Save Postal Service with $0.55 Cent Stamps appeared first on Sean Hannity.