(CNSNews.com) – The platform that was approved by the Democratic Party’s platform committee on July 27 calls for health insurance coverage of “all medically necessary care for gender transition.”

It also calls for “requiring that federal health plans provide coverage for…gender confirmation surgery, and hormone therapy.”

“We condemn the Trump Administration’s discriminatory actions against the LGBTQ+ community, including the dangerous and unethical regulations allowing doctors, hospitals, and insurance companies to discriminate against patients based on their sexual orientation or gender identity,” says the Demoratic platform.

“Democrats will reverse this rulemaking and restore nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ+ people and people living with HIV/AIDS in health insurance, including coverage of all medically necessary care for gender transition,” it says.

“We will also take action to guarantee that LGBTQ+ people and those living with HIV/AIDS have full access to needed health care and resources, including by requiring that federal health plans provide coverage for HIV/AIDS testing and treatment and HIV prevention medications like PrEP and PEP, gender confirmation surgery, and hormone therapy,” it says.

