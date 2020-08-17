https://noqreport.com/2020/08/17/proof-kamala-harris-will-support-gun-confiscation-if-harris-biden-win-the-white-house/

We’ve already detailed how Joe ‘buyback assault weapons’ Biden wants to take YOUR guns. Now with the selection of Kamala Harris, the gun confiscation partnership is complete.

Like many of the nation’s socialist left, Kamala prefers to use transparently obvious –and poll-tested – euphemisms instead of the dreaded ‘C’ word – confiscation. They also love to use emotionally charged but entirely meaningless terminology when talking about taking everyone’s guns – by force. As Colion Noir phrases it:

Presumptive Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ use of rhetorical devices like “mandatory buyback” is hiding the true extent of her intentions to confiscate American civilians’ legally-obtained firearms. Harris’ past statements show she is not “inherently anti-gun,” she just wants them in the hands of government agents rather than civilians. In September 2019, while she was still running for president, Harris told NBC’s “The Tonight Show” that she supports a “mandatory buyback” of high-caliber, semi-automatic firearms that are often dubbed “assault weapons.” “I do believe we need to do buybacks and I’ll tell you why,” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “They are weapons of war was no place on the streets of a civil society.” Harris can use whatever pretty fancy words and euphemisms she wants to use but what she’s talking about is literally taking people’s guns and I think people really need to grasp that.

[Emphasis added]

The plain fact is that the phrase “Assault Weapon” is a made-up and meaningless term. Any object that could be used as a weapon to assault someone falls under that rubric. This includes ANY type of gun and ANY type of weapon, from accelerants to iguanas. So for all of you new gun owners out there:

When the Liberty hating Left says “Weapons of war” they mean YOUR guns.

When the Liberty hating Left says “Military-style guns” they mean YOUR guns.

When the Liberty hating Left says “Assault Weapons” they mean YOUR guns.

One final note: Kamala Harris is not anti-gun, she is anti-gun for you and me

It’s always a mistake to characterize this as a debate over guns. It is inherently over the cause of liberty. Leftists clearly love guns, they just don’t want them in the hands of those who would oppose there ever so ‘benevolent’ rule. That is why this is an argument over liberty and individual rights, not inanimate objects of aluminium and steel.

Couching it in terms of ‘gun rights’ wrongly distracts people’s attention. This is about the basic human right of self-preservation. Their idea of safety is the confiscation of every gun – at least in the hands of those who aren’t on their side. Make no mistake, you will no longer be safe after they confiscate YOUR guns.

