On Sunday, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, who repeatedly attacked President Trump over the U.S. government’s response in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017, went down to defeat in her quest to become the gubernatorial candidate of the Popular Democratic Party (PDP).

“Obviously the PDP and its constituents decided another way,” Cruz Soto said in response to her defeat, as reported by Noticel. “I just sent Mayor Charlie Delgado a text congratulating him on his victory today.”

At around 8 p.m., with roughly 60% of precincts reporting for the pro-territorial-status PDP, Delgado was leading with 63% of the vote, the Miami Herald reported. Puerto Rico Sen. Eduardo Bhatia and San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz received 23% and 13% of the vote, respectively. With 71% of precincts reporting, Gov. Wanda Vázquez of the New Progressive Party (NPP) conceded to primary opponent Pedro Pierluisi.

After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico in 2017, Yulin Cruz accused the Trump administration of having “killed Puerto Ricans with neglect.”

“The Trump administration killed Puerto Ricans with neglect,” she said. “The Trump administration led us to believe that they were helping when they weren’t really up to par. Shame on President Trump. Shame on President Trump for not even once, not even yesterday, saying, ‘Look, I grieve for the people of Puerto Rico. Shame on him.”

In mid-September 2018, The Daily Wire reported on the backlash within Puerto Rico against Yulin Cruz over her repeated attempts to “politicize” the hurricane:

Puerto Rico Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin called out Yulin Cruz last night on Fox News as being one of Puerto Rico’s politicians who has “politicized” the natural disaster. A June report from a local Puerto Rican news outlet — provided to The Daily Wire after it was translated into English — highlighted Yulin Cruz’s absence from Puerto Rico as she politicked in the United States. “So far this year, the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto, has been out of Puerto Rico for 52 days, tending to activities with different organizations and delegating the functions of her job that she was recently reelected to, to former vice-mayor of the capital, Rafael Jaume,” NotiCel reported. “Subsequently, there have been 11 executive orders issued by Cruz Soto to designate Jaume as interim mayor while she is outside Puerto Rico.”

In August 2019, as Tropical Storm Dorian seemed heading for Puerto Rico, Yulin Cruz slammed Trump again, accusing him of being “racist.”

“It seems like some people have learned the lessons of the past or are willing to say that they didn’t do right by us the first time and they’re trying to do their best,” she said. “That is not the case with the president of the United States. We are not going to be concerned by, frankly, his behavior, his lack of understanding, and it is ludicrous. Three thousand Puerto Ricans did not open their eyes this morning because this racist man did not have it within him to do his job. So get out of the way, President Trump, and let the people who can do the job get the job done.”

Trump tweeted back, “FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You — Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!”

We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You – Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

