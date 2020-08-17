https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/report-man-still-unconscious-portland-hospital-brutal-attack-antifa-black-lives-matter-thugs/

A man who was seen on video being punched and kicked in the head by Portland Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs Sunday night is reported to be still unconscious in hospital on Monday, according to the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura.

“The male is still unconscious at the hospital” source inside Portland Police just notified me on the status on the victim from lastnight. Will provide more updates as they come.”

“The male is still unconscious at the hospital” source inside Portland Police just notified me on the status on the victim from lastnight. Will provide more updates as they come. #Portland pic.twitter.com/xcmt4SL4HL — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) August 17, 2020

The kick:

#BLM & #antifa militants violently assault man after car accident in downtown Portland. This kick to the head came after several heavy blows from fists. pic.twitter.com/pyLWFOniSF — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

The blood:

A crowd is gathered around the unconscious victim’s body; some are pouring water on his head. Others can be heard arguing and establishing BLM responsibility for the attack. pic.twitter.com/I6GUIYkTtZ — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

The victim, who has not been identified by police, apparently incurred the wrath of Antifa and BLM by coming to the aid of a trans woman who was attacked and had her backpack stolen by the woke mob while walking on a sidewalk near where the man’s pickup truck was parked.

Video clips show the mob surrounding the pickup truck as the man tried to leave. He got a few blocks away before the mob caught up with him and he crashed his truck on the curb. The man was removed from his vehicle and forced to sit in the street by the mob who shoved and punched him while screaming at him. One thug is seen coming up behind and delivering a roundhouse kick upside the man’s head as he sat in the street. The man was seen unconscious and bleeding from his head.

Unconfirmed reports by 4Chan have identified the attacker as worker at the Portland Airport. The airport said via Twitter he has not worked there for years, “Thank you for reaching out. The individual you reference does not work at PDX and has not for a number of years.”

Thank you for reaching out. The individual you reference does not work at PDX and has not for a number of years. — flypdx (@flypdx) August 17, 2020

Portland police issued a statement on the attack as part of a summary of the protests Sunday night:

…At 10:27p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Southwest Broadway and Southwest Taylor Street. The report said protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash. Officers encounters a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made…

Videos of the prelude and attack:

LAST NIGHT: Clearly racist BLM protesters shame a black man for defending a white woman who was robbed and beat by the BLM thugs “We out here for black lives matter, fuck these white cunts” pic.twitter.com/Wbb1GXCpGv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Here are the events that led up to BLM causing a man to crash into a tree tonight in Portland 1. BLM began to aggressively escort a man from the BLM protest then assaulted him 2. A witness defended him verbally, then BLM thugs began to threaten, rob and physically assault her pic.twitter.com/5kXPVNp0GA — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Here are the moments shortly after the man crashes due to BLM harassment and before they knock him out in Portland pic.twitter.com/JcrJ5w3ty8 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

BREAKING: After causing a white man to crash his truck in downtown Portland, BLM militants then beat the man and knock him unconscious 911 has been called pic.twitter.com/zLyM4NoVJv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Portland: A man accused of trying to run over protesters crashed his vehicle. BLM & Antifa militants then pull him from the car and violently assault him. pic.twitter.com/DiUbV9Mcy5 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

