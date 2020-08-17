https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/report-man-still-unconscious-portland-hospital-brutal-attack-antifa-black-lives-matter-thugs/

A man who was seen on video being punched and kicked in the head by Portland Antifa and Black Lives Matter thugs Sunday night is reported to be still unconscious in hospital on Monday, according to the Daily Caller’s Jorge Ventura.

“The male is still unconscious at the hospital” source inside Portland Police just notified me on the status on the victim from lastnight. Will provide more updates as they come.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: 4Chan Identifies One of the Portland Rioters Who Attempted to Kill Driver as ‘Keese Love’

The kick:

The blood:

The victim, who has not been identified by police, apparently incurred the wrath of Antifa and BLM by coming to the aid of a trans woman who was attacked and had her backpack stolen by the woke mob while walking on a sidewalk near where the man’s pickup truck was parked.

Video clips show the mob surrounding the pickup truck as the man tried to leave. He got a few blocks away before the mob caught up with him and he crashed his truck on the curb. The man was removed from his vehicle and forced to sit in the street by the mob who shoved and punched him while screaming at him. One thug is seen coming up behind and delivering a roundhouse kick upside the man’s head as he sat in the street. The man was seen unconscious and bleeding from his head.

Unconfirmed reports by 4Chan have identified the attacker as worker at the Portland Airport. The airport said via Twitter he has not worked there for years, “Thank you for reaching out. The individual you reference does not work at PDX and has not for a number of years.”

Portland police issued a statement on the attack as part of a summary of the protests Sunday night:

…At 10:27p.m., Central Precinct officers responded to a report of an injury accident at Southwest Broadway and Southwest Taylor Street. The report said protesters were chasing the truck before it crashed, and they assaulted the driver after the crash. Officers encounters a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made…

Videos of the prelude and attack:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...