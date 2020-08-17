https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/andrew-cuomo-new-york-nyc-crime/2020/08/17/id/982593

Gov. Andrew Cuomo claimed victory over the coronavirus pandemic in New York state, but it was Cuomo’s blaming President Donald Trump for New York City’s crime wave drew a pointed rebuke from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani tweeted:

“Gov. Cuomo blames President #Trump for the crime epidemic in NY. A BIG LIE! His No Bail Laws that release thousands of criminals and his fear of removing a pro-criminal, anti-police Mayor are the reasons for the crime epidemic. @NYGovCuomo take responsibility.”

Most of Cuomo’s address mostly attacked the White House coronavirus task force’s response to the global pandemic, but he did also levy a claim Trump caused the rise of violence in the Democrat-run cities across America.

“We now face a second threat, but this time not from mother nature; this is a man made threat by our own negligence: We now see the violence ricocheting across the country from one state to another,” Cuomo said.

