Left-wing politicos erupted with outrage on Monday over conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh allegedly calling Democratic vice presidential-pick Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) a “h*.”

However, despite the viral posts, Mr. Limbaugh never characterized the Democrat as such.

Instead, Limbaugh noted that a freelance photographer contracted with the NBA was recently canned for sharing a meme that referred to Harris as a “ho,” referring to former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown “promoting” his past adulterous relationship with Harris and boasting that he helped boost her career.

“I have two stories about Kamala Harris,” Limbaugh said Friday. “One’s from The Spectator, and one is from one of the oddball sports websites. The NBA has fired a freelance photographer because he insulted Kamala Harris. His name is Bill Baptist.”

Baptist’s contract with the NBA was terminated over “a sexist Facebook post referencing Kamala Harris,” the radio host read from a report. Baptist apparently posted an image of presumptive Democratic presidential nominee and former VP Joe Biden alongside Harris, with the caption “Joe and the hoe,” (spelled h-o-e, per Limbaugh).

Limbaugh then spoke about Harris’ past affair with Brown, reading pull quotes from a piece at The Spectator titled, “Why It Should Matter To Women That Kamala Harris Slept Her Way Up.”

“Whoa! You know what that’s about? That’s about Willie Brown,” the host said.

“Willie Brown, the former speaker California assembly, former mayor San Francisco,” he explained. “He’s 31 years older than she is, and he was her mentor. And he has been open about the fact they had an affair while he was married. He’s been very open about the fact that the affair they had is what boosted her up. He has written about the affair. He’s been very open and up front about it.”

Brown has “talked about how now they’re no longer having an affair, no longer having sharing of emotions. Now she’s married to a great guy; everything’s fine,” Limbaugh continued. “But if it weren’t for him doing all this talking, this would not be a story.”

The Spectator piece called Harris a “mattress,” Limbaugh noted.

“’Mattress?’ Didn’t he mean mistress? No, I think, they meant mattress here,” he said.

In 2019, Brown publicly claimed he had an extramarital affair with Harris and that he used his position of power to boost her political career, as noted by The Daily Wire.

“Yes, we dated,” Brown said of the affair. “It was more than 20 years ago.”

“Yes, I may have influenced her career by appointing her to two state commissions when I was Assembly Speaker,” the former San Francisco mayor admitted. “And I certainly helped with her first race for district attorney in San Francisco.”

Harris said back in 2003 that she does not “owe” Brown anything.

“I refuse to design my campaign around criticizing Willie Brown for the sake of appearing to be independent when I have no doubt that I am independent of him — and that he would probably right now express some fright about the fact that he cannot control me,” Harris said in 2003, according to SF Weekly.

“His career is over; I will be alive and kicking for the next 40 years. I do not owe him a thing,” she added.

