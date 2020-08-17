https://www.dailywire.com/news/save-james-court-scraps-past-ruling-mom-can-transition-son-on-dads-dime-report-says

Last week, Judge Mary Brown, appointed to the “Save James” Texas case in January, reportedly scrapped a past ruling that allowed Jeff Younger joint conservatorship over his 8-year-old son James Younger, whom Jeff’s ex-wife Dr. Anne Georgulas claims is a transgender girl named “Luna.”

Now, Anne can reportedly enroll James as “Luna” in school without the father’s consent, and Mr. Younger will have to pay $5,000 a month for the child’s pro-trans counseling, as well as a $10,000 retainer required by the counselor, a Facebook post from “Save James” claims.

According to court documents, Jeff wanted his two sons homeschooled.

Jeff was awarded joint conservatorship last year, meaning he’d have to consent to parenting choices concerning James before his ex-wife moves forward, and vice versa. The father claims Georgulas has been telling his biological son that he is a girl since he was 3 years old, and that James wants to be a boy when he is with his father. Georgulas claims James identifies as a girl on his own and is apparently transgender.

The “Save James” account is run by a supporter of Mr. Younger and a journalist in contact with the father. Jeff was hit with a gag order from Judge Kim Cooks in October 2019.

Captioning a photo of Jeff hugging his boys James and Jude, a Facebook post from “Save James” said in part on Tuesday, “James and Jude did NOT have a victory in court today. Judge Mary Brown has condemned James and Jude to a life of therapy, confusion, and abuse without even having a hearing. There are no other words for what has happened today.”

Judge Brown, the post continues, “has forced James to live as ‘Luna’ in a school surrounded by teachers and therapists who do not acknowledge that he has said multiple times to multiple people (without Jeff around) that he wants to be a boy and hates being forced to be a girl. She has forced Jude into a stressful existence of constant lies and misery as he watches his brother get destroyed before him without any hope for an end to this madness.”

“Anne won this battle without even a hearing,” the post says. There was a scheduled hearing set on August 11, but the judge canceled it.

Judge Mary Brown, without even having a hearing, has wiped out thousands of dollars for Jeff. He had a Writ of Mandamus in place to appeal her order that forced him into therapy. That Writ of Mandamus cost him well above 15k. It is now gone. Jeff needs help with donations. Consulting lawyers, drafting responses, attending hearings easily wracks his cost into the thousands. By now, Jeff has spent enough money to put James and Jude through medical and law school. This is insane.

The post noted that a “special evidentiary hearing is scheduled for September,” though the exact date and time remains unknown. “There is the sneaking suspicion that this hearing will be used to solidify Anne’s dominance over Jeff,” according to “Save James.”

