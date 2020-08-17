https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/steve-scalise-voting-mail-in-ballot/2020/08/17/id/982552

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., won’t bring the chamber back into session to help families and businesses, but she will do it to stage a “money grab” for the U.S. Post Office, which is perfectly capable of handling mail-in voting this fall, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Monday.

“The speaker has been trying to literally hold hostages for families and businesses,” Scalise told Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria.” “We’re not talking about enough money to keep the Post Office running. Their revenues have actually been up since the pandemic. She’s been trying to get about $75 billion.”

However, the USPS total budget is “about that amount for the entire year,” said Scalise, accusing Pelosi of “trying to take advantage of a crisis” when she is actually been trying to grab money for the agency since well before the coronavirus pandemic.

He also insisted the USPS is delivering the mail just fine.

“If every American voted by mail, it would represent maybe a 2% increase over what they did just in June of this year,” Scalise said. “This isn’t about whether or not the Post Office can deliver the mail.

“That’s going to be taken care of regardless. It’s about Nancy Pelosi just trying to grab more money, and leveraging and holding families hostage and businesses hostage during this pandemic.”

Scalise also accused Pelosi of making her move because she has wanted to be sure every single person on the voting rolls has a ballot mailed to them for some time before the pandemic started.

