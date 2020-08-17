http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/j6irrGAWToA/

In a Sunday interview on Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution,” Breitbart News senior contributor and Government Accountability Institute President Peter Schweizer discussed Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

Schweizer, author of “Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite,” said he believed Biden selected Harris based on her fundraising ability, but explained she has a “deeply troubling” way of raising money that is related to not prosecuting certain sexual abuse cases involving rich and powerful families and lawyers representing the Catholic schools in the crosshairs of investigations.

“This has been an issue that’s been bubbling forth in San Francisco since the early 2000s,” Schweizer advised. “There are plenty of people on the political left that have been critical of Kamala Harris of her handling of sexual abuse claims against Catholic priests. I think what helped Kamala Harris in this particular case, as I talked about in the book, she has a long history with the Obamas going back to before Barack Obama was a U.S. Senator. I think that certainly helped. I think her ability to raise money was a factor. Joe Biden’s not a great fundraiser, Kamala Harris is. Now, the problem is the way in which she raises money is often related to the manner in which she chose to prosecute or not prosecute cases both in Sacramento and San Francisco. So, it is deeply troubling, There is no easy explanation for it. Her claim that she would not release these records because she was protecting the victims — the victims are absolutely furious at that explanation, so she simply does not have a good explanation for this.”

