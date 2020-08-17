https://www.theblaze.com/news/seattle-cop-quits-over-blm-protests

A Seattle police officer has gone viral for a recent exchange with a group of taunting protesters in which he revealed rioters had “won” and that he’d turned in his resignation.

What are the details of the video?

An unnamed Seattle police officer was caught on camera telling protesters that he was “f***ing gone” due to ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and demonstrations.

The video starts as the officer can be seen pulling up to a group of protesters.

In the video, the officer rolls down his window and asks one of the demonstrators, “You having a good day today, bud?”

The demonstrator nastily responds, “Not really; you’re around.”

“Oh, well, I’m sorry for that. But just don’t worry, man, ’cause guess what? I’m leaving; you guys won. F***ing two months, baby, and I’m out,” the officer fires back.

The demonstrator asks the officer if he’s planning to resign, to which the officer responds that he’s “f***ing gone, bro,” and tells the demonstrator that he’s feeling “great” about the decision.

The unnamed demonstrator then asks the officer if he’s stepping down from the department in protest of police brutality.

The officer responds by telling the demonstrator that he is stepping down because he’s sick and tired of dealing with violent Black Lives Matter protesters day in and day out.

The officer turns to speak to another demonstrator on the other side of his vehicle, when the first demonstrator tells the other person that the officer is “resigning because of Black Lives Matter.”

The first demonstrator then begins to taunt the officer, saying, “You triggered, boy? You triggered? Oink, oink. F*** you and your blue life.”

The officer responds by telling the demonstrator that the two should become friends when he finally leaves the department.

“No, we ain’t never gonna be friends,” the demonstrator fires back. “We’ll never see eye to eye. I don’t give a f*** if you take that badge off, you’ll never be one of my people.”

(Content warning: Rough language):

Video emerges just days after Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announces resignation

Last week, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best — a 28-year veteran of the force — announced she would be stepping down from her role in the department effective Sept. 2.

Best’s decision came on the heels of the city council’s approval to defund the local police department, cutting at least 100 officers from the force amid the ongoing riots and demonstrations taking place across the embattled city.

In her statement, Best said, “This was a difficult decision for me but when it’s time, it’s time.”

“You truly are the best police department in the country, and please trust me when I say, the vast majority of people in Seattle support you and appreciate you,” Best said.

She added, “I am impressed daily at your skill, your compassion and your dedication. I look forward to seeing how this department moves forward through the process of re-envisioning public safety. I relish the work that will be done by all of you.”

