Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., should bring the Senate back into session amid controversy surrounding changes at the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) that critics charge are an attempt to prevent mail voting in the November elections, Sen Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told NBC’s “Today” on Monday.

“Good for Nancy Pelosi for bringing the House back, I believe Mitch McConnell needs to bring the Senate back as well [from a recess that is scheduled to last until Sept. 8],” Warren said. “People depend on the post office. We’re depending on it for our democracy.

“But people also depend on it for retirement checks, their social security, people depend on it to get medication through the mail. This idea that Donald Trump is going to do everything he can to destroy the post office because he knows he’s losing this election, this is fundamentally wrong.”

House Democrats are expected to return this week to vote on a bill that would prevent the Postal Service from making any changes to its operations that were in place at the start of the year until the coronavirus pandemic ends.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump appointee and GOP donor, has been accused of deliberately causing widespread mail delays ahead of the elections, which is expected to see to a surge in mail voting due to the ongoing pandemic.

Trump has argued expanded mail-in voting will lead to widespread fraud, but most experts say those claims are unwarranted.

The Postal Service has warned 40 states their deadlines to request, return, and count ballots might not be possible due to the realities of mail delivery at a time when the USPS is already facing financial troubles and delivery delays, The Washington Post reported.

