The anticipated Senate Intelligence Committee report released Tuesday on Russian interference in the 2016 election found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The committee also found that the FBI’s handling of Russian threats to the election were “flawed,” and that the agency gave “unjustified credence” to allegations about President Trump’s alleged ties to Russia that were included in the now-discredited dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

The flaws were “based on an incomplete understanding of Steele’s past reporting record,” states the report, according to The Washington Post.

However, the bipartisan report by the committee found that Paul Manafort, who was briefly a Trump campaign manager, posed a “grave counterintelligence threat” due to his interaction with people close to the Kremlin.

The report also found extensive contacts between key campaign advisers and officials affiliated with Moscow’s government and intelligence services.

Manafort worked with a Russian intelligence officer “on narratives that sought to undermine evidence that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election,” including the idea that Ukrainian election interference was of greater concern,” the report concluded.

