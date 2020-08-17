https://www.dailywire.com/news/sharon-stone-after-sister-contracts-covid-19-one-of-you-non-mask-wearers-did-this-vote-for-biden

Actress Sharon Stone jumped into the pool of celebrities condemning those not wearing masks in response to her sister’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, the “Basic Instinct” star shared a photo of her sister’s hospital room where she has been fighting for her life.

“My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room,” she said. “One of you Non-Mask wearers did this. She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please”

In another Instagram post, Sharon Stone added that both her sister and her brother-in-law have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; her grandmother and her godmother also died from the virus. She simultaneously excoriated people protesting in Montana, where her sister lives, over their rights to not wear a mask.

“The stress, the strain, the exhaustion that’s happening in that hospital is met with a conflict around the courthouse where people are carrying guns and saying that it’s their freedom not to have to wear a mask,” she said. “This is the situation in Montana where the governor, Steve Bullock, is not returning my calls. Where the health department is hanging up on me. This is the state of affairs in the middle of our country.”

“When they say there are tests for everyone, they are lying, when they say there are tests even for the nurses in the hospitals, they’re lying. People are dying and fighting for their lives. Because there’s nothing but lies,” she added.

Sharon Stone concluded that the only way to reverse this course is if Americans vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in November, arguing that women in power will remedy the situation.

“The only thing that’s going to change this is if you vote. And if you vote for Biden and if you vote for Kamala Harris. And the reason that’s going to happen is because with women in power, we will fight for our families,” she said. “We will fight for people to live and we will fight for people to get tested. Because the only countries that are doing well with COVID are the ones that have women in leadership.”

Kelly Stone, Sharon’s sister, also took to social media to share her experience with COVID-19, saying that she is fighting for her every last breath.

“I am gasping… for every breath with oxygen,” she said. “Please do this for the people that you love: stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding that everyone wear a mask.”

RELATED: Lena Dunham Recalls Dramatic Battle With COVID-19: ‘It Felt Like I Was A Complex Machine That Had Been Unplugged’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

