Actress Sharon Stone is blaming “non-mask wearers” for her sister’s COVID-19 diagnosis. The Basic Instinct star told her two million Instagram followers that her sister, Kelly, has been hospitalized with a case of coronavirus.

“One of you Non-Mask wearers did this,” Sharon Stone wrote in an Instagram post. Stone went on to add that her sister already has a compromised immune system because she has Lupus.

“The only place she went was the pharmacy,” Stone declared. “There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results.”

“Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?” the Total Recall star wrote in all caps, before concluding, “Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

Kelly Stone spoke of her illness on her own Instagram page, as well. She said she and her husband fled to Montana thinking they could avoid the virus. However, now she is “fighting for a breath.”

Kelly Stone also posted a video from her hospital bed to show followers how bad her condition is and showing off her oxygen lines.

“I beg you to know that this is real. I’m gasping for every breath, with oxygen. Please do this for the people that you love. Stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding that everyone wear a mask. You never, ever, want to feel like this,” she said through tears. “I promise you, I only have love in my heart, and it is breaking for people that can’t breathe.”

