By Thomas Catenacci

Daily Caller News Foundation

The virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention kicked off Monday night and viewers were quick to notice that it would not be the same as conventions of years past.

The online convention began with actress Eva Longoria Bastón, the convention’s host, giving an opening speech. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida commented that the choice for Bastón to host was out of touch.

Brilliant move! No one is more in touch with the challenges & obstacles faced by everyday Americans than actors & celebrities. https://t.co/nzHOniMHPN — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 18, 2020

Other Twitter users noted that the convention, held virtually during the coronavirus pandemic was awkward and “weird.”

Gotta be honest this convention is real weird. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 18, 2020

I don’t think I can do this. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 18, 2020

cringe — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 18, 2020

Tonally and aesthetically this DNC convention feels eerily similar to an NPR pledge drive. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 18, 2020

This is weird. — Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) August 18, 2020

A convention consisting almost entirely of appearances by remote and musical montages feels like a Thanksgiving dinner consisting almost entirely of yams. — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 18, 2020

Washington Post reporter James Hohmann tweeted that the convention felt “like watching a national Zoom meeting.”

It feels like we are watching a national Zoom meeting. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) August 18, 2020

This is a good effort by the DNC, but you can already tell that a virtual convention is going to be tough. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) August 18, 2020

Not saying this was an easy task, but I don’t know how any persuadable voter would sit through this. — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) August 18, 2020

Watched for five minutes, sorry, did my best — Cam Kasky #BidenHarris2020 (@cameron_kasky) August 18, 2020

However, not all reactions to the opening of the online convention were negative.

The. Kids. Singing. The. Anthem. Knew #DNC2020 #DemConvention would make me tear up. Just didn’t expect to be bawling 5 mins in. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) August 18, 2020

Okay. The pro-Biden “unexpected voices” idea was a GREAT one, and Republicans Christine Whitman, Meg Whitman, Susan Molinari, and John Kasich testifying for @JoeBiden really sung. #DemConvention — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 18, 2020

Eva Longoria is good at this — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) August 18, 2020

