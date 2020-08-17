https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/slow-joe-biden-diminished-elle-severely-edit-mid-sentence-make-sound-coherent-interview-rapper-cardi-b-video/

Slow Joe Biden kicked off convention week with an interview with rapper Cardi B as part of her Elle Magazine cover shoot.

Cardi B, who is known for vulgar rap lyrics, demanded “free” Medicare and college tuition while telling Biden to ease up on the taxes.

77-year-old Joe struggled through the softball interview because of his cognitive decline so Elle had to severely edit him mid-sentence to make him sound coherent.

WATCH:

WATCH: Slow Joe Biden is so diminished they had to severely edit him mid-sentence to make him sound coherent. Embarrassing! pic.twitter.com/ru6NtDq2sE — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 17, 2020

More edits:

Joe Biden couldn’t even get through an interview with Cardi B without it being edited… Watch how the lighting and frame changes 3 times throughout this clip of one answer👀 pic.twitter.com/qEAF8KxLhw — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 17, 2020

Joe Biden refuses to sit down with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, he won’t sit down with Jonathan Swan from Axios and his handlers shoo away the press every time he speaks in public.

But he’ll do a softball interview, with edits, with a rapper known for vulgar lyrics who has made pronouncements such as: ‘Ever since I started using guys, I feel so much better about myself. I feel so damn powerful.’

