Dr. Ronny Jackson, the former White House physician to Presidents Obama and Trump is speaking out about his impression of Joe Biden’s physical and mental fitness for office.

“The best way I can describe every time I see him is that he’s just lost,” Jackson said.

“I won’t make any particular diagnosis about dementia … but what I will say is that something is not right,” continued the doctor, who just won a GOP congressional primary in Texas.

Asked whether he’s comfortable with the idea of Biden assuming the top executive position in the country, Jackson said, “I’m not.”

Jackson stresses that he hasn’t personally reviewed Biden’s medical records, but has witnessed the changes to the former vice president up-close, over time.

“I saw him frequently around the West Wing and other places like that. I know he’s always been prone to gaffes, but these aren’t gaffes anymore. He can’t form sentences. Sometimes, he can’t complete a thought,” said Jackson, whose full comments are available in Donald Trump Jr.’s upcoming book, “Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible.”

In December, Biden’s doctors released a statement saying the 77 year old is in good health. However, the subject of the former vice president’s mental fitness was a topic of discussion throughout the primary campaign and during the past few months, which Biden has largely spent at his home in Delaware, away from the grueling campaign schedule that a pre-pandemic election would have demanded of him.

Constant verbal missteps and slurred speech have left spectators wondering if the former vice president is in decline. “His cognitive decline has got to a point where ‘m not comfortable as a citizen of this country having him as my commander-in-chief,” said Jackson.

