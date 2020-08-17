https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/st-louis-couple-who-brandished-guns-when-protestors-invaded-neighborhood?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who gained national attention for brandishing firearms to protect their home from protesters marching through their private neighborhood earlier this summer, will speak at the Republican National Convention, according to multiple outlets.

The news was first reported on Monday by The Washington Post. The Democratic National Convention commenced on Monday night, and Republicans are now preparing for their pandemic-modified convention next week, ahead of Election Day in November.

The couple was charged in the July incident, in which the protesters entered their gated community without permission, with the unlawful use of a weapon, a charge that President Trump has called “absolutely absurd.”

“I was a person scared for my life, protecting my wife, my home, my hearth, my livelihood. I was a victim of a mob that came through the gate,” Mark McCloskey publicly said after the incident.

Also scheduled to speak at the RNC next week are Covington Catholic student Nick Sandmann, pro-life activist Abby Johnson, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Andrew Pollack, the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, and Pennsylvania GOP House candidate Sean Parnell.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

