If Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wants to warm up before the Democratic National Convention Monday night, perhaps he could look into how many grandchildren Joe Biden has, because he and his wife keep giving different answers, and neither one seems to be aware of Hunter’s new child. So, yeah, find out how many grandchildren Biden has and then let him know.

We’ll be fact-checking the #DNC this week. Hear something fishy? Send a tweet to #FactCheckThis — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 17, 2020

Someone’s almost guaranteed to bring up Trump calling neo-Nazis “very fine people,” which is a lie that needs tamping down, especially when Biden says it. And if someone brings up all those mailboxes that Trump supporters have been pulling up from the sidewalk and hauling away on their trucks, correct that.

ya ok pic.twitter.com/MbvwJclBUg — Deep FREAKING Sigh (@deepsigh7) August 17, 2020

And if something doesn’t check out we’ll casually ignore it. — Guy Faux (@Faux_Guy_) August 17, 2020

Kessler is such a laughably partisan fact-checker. He’s one of the reasons modern “fact-checking” is such a joke. — Howard Prime (@BluishCheckMark) August 17, 2020

That’s funny. — M Co (@MmjConn) August 17, 2020

Someone has to be on the job in case Republicans pounce don’t they? — Habib Jones (@habib2001) August 17, 2020

Here’s one both the New York Times and Kessler’s own newspaper could fact-check:

Kamala isn’t a moderate — Jed Hogan (@jed_hogan6) August 17, 2020

#FactCheckThis Kamala Harris listening to Tupac years before Tupac released any music. — brandon gregory (@brandongregory1) August 17, 2020

#FactCheckThis I read that Kamala’s ancestry on her fathers side from Jamaica was a big time slave owner. Is this true? And if true, by Democrat standards shouldn’t it cancel her out? — False Reality (@VividCase) August 17, 2020

Can you fact check this? pic.twitter.com/XQUq9lfvD8 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 17, 2020

Yeah maybe the whole USPS crap that they media keeps spreading — Brandon (@BS_355) August 17, 2020

Whats the deal with the USPS conspiracy? — Rowdy Ford (@RowdyFordUSA) August 17, 2020

Guest on CNN just stated as fact that Trump is having mailboxes removed to influence the election. Jake Tapper did not challenge it. Disinformation is in full force now. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) August 17, 2020

Start with the fake MAILBOX news. — Truth Matters – The Media is lying to YOU (@WantSolutions) August 17, 2020

There’s some pretty fishy stories coming from democrats about mailboxes. Maybe take a look. — spacemarine (@spacemarine702) August 17, 2020

anything postal,but we all know you dont report conspiracy theories from the Dems — Espen Bjerke (@colher23) August 17, 2020

Make sure to use the hashtag #FactCheckThis to get Kessler’s attention. In case you hear something fishy.

