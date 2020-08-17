https://thehill.com/homenews/media/512287-steve-bannon-democrats-want-the-destruction-of-the-american-way-of-life

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon argued in a new interview that Democrats “want death and destruction” ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

“I think this week is going to be great for the Trump campaign and the RNC [Republican National Committee] and the White House to let the American people see exactly what the [Democratic] policies are,” Bannon told Fox News anchor Maria BartiromoMaria Sara BartiromoBiden on Trump opposing Postal Service funding: ‘He doesn’t want an election’ Biden and Harris seen as more moderate than Trump and Pence: poll Biden campaign accuses Trump of ‘sabotaging’ post office MORE on Sunday.

“[Democrats] want the death of the American economy and the destruction of the American way of life, and I think if that’s highlighted by the end of the week, it’ll smoke Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Trump ‘failure’ on COVID-19 will be central message of Biden convention MORE out of his basement,” he added, referring to the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden will speak virtually at the Democratic National Convention, which kicks off on Monday, from his home in Delaware later this week.

Bannon was named CEO of President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden ‘unconscionable’ after Trump says he’s considering it MORE‘s faltering campaign in August 2016 and helped help steer it to victory along with current White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayPro-Trump pundit permanently suspended from Twitter Trump hurls insults at Harris, Ocasio-Cortez and other women Trump and allies grapple with how to target Harris MORE, who served as campaign manager.

Bannon also said on “Sunday Morning Futures” that he believes that progressive speakers including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes Mail-in ballot controversy heats up as Democrats call for postmaster general to testify Former Sanders campaign adviser discusses Biden outreach to Latino voters MORE (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDemocrats featuring ‘rising stars’ in convention keynotes Eyes turn to Ocasio-Cortez as she seeks to boost Biden Big change is coming under Biden — and it won’t be a smooth transition MORE (D-N.Y.) at the Democratic convention will only help Trump draw a sharp contrast with Biden.

“I think this is perfect for President Trump,” Bannon said.

“In fact, if I was the campaign or the RNC, I would amplify the messages coming out of this convention and here is why: President Trump won in ’16 because he stood up for America, he stood up for working class and middle class people against a financial and political elite that was driving the managed decline of the United States, and you’re going to see it over the next four days,” he said

“[Democrats will be] talking about more globalization, more economic devastation, now coupled with this kind of undergirding of this cultural Marxism and anarchy of antifa and certain elements of the Black Lives Matter,” he continued. “So I think it’s perfect because this is going to come down to a pretty bold choice between, do you want the America of globalization, do you want the America of Joe Biden and do you want the America of these political and financial elites? Or do you want the America-first economic nationalism and populism of Donald Trump?”

A CNN poll released on Sunday shows Biden holding a 4-point lead over Trump. The same poll last month showed Biden with a 14-point lead.

