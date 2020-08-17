https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/stop-steal-democrats-urge-foreign-ex-pats-mail-two-ballots-okay-claim/

The Democrat Party is encouraging Ex-Pats to complete and mail in two ballots in this year’s election – “It’s okay” they claim!

The Democrat Party is sending out ballots to the members abroad and blatantly claiming it’s okay to send in two ballots.

In a memo to fellow Democrats, the organization labeled DemocratsAbroad.org is encouraging Democrats to vote more than once in the upcoming election.

Democrats Abroad is the official Democratic Party arm for the millions of Americans living outside the United States.

TRENDING: BREAKING: 4Chan Identifies One of the Portland Rioters Who Attempted to Kill Driver as ‘Keese Love’

In an email to their membership the liberal group claims “It’s okay” to vote twice. After requesting and sending in a ballot using the emergency federal write in ballot (FWAB), the organization says go ahead and send in your official ballot too if you receive that:

Everyone knows, the only way the Democrats win this and any election is if they cheat.

Massive voter fraud is the only way they gain power and they will do anything to gain power.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

