https://www.outkick.com/chiefs-kicking-off-nfl-season-with-22-percent-capacity-fans/

The Kansas City Chiefs announced today that they will be opening the NFL season with Arrowhead Stadium at 22 percent capacity. Given that the stadium typically holds over 76,000 people, this means that about 18,000 fans will be let in. Season ticketholders will get the first crack at single-game tickets and the team will follow guidance from local officials and regulations.

This is a big deal symbolically since the Chiefs, as defending Super Bowl champions, are opening the NFL season with a home game against the Houston Texans.

It is unclear exactly how many NFL teams will allow fans to start this season, but Jerry Jones announced an intention for the Cowboys to hold an unspecified amount. The Atlanta Falcons have said that somewhere between 10,000 and 20,000 fans would be allowed in their stadium.

