https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/08/17/sure-seems-like-barack-obama-hillary-clinton-nancy-pelosi-et-al-are-using-usps-drama-to-scare-seniors-into-voting-against-donald-trump/
About The Author
Related Posts
Problematic: City of Tampa didn't approve the 'Back the Blue' mural in front of police headquarters
August 3, 2020
Gov. Kristi Noem invites debate commission to hold fourth debate in South Dakota in early September
August 8, 2020
Nothing to see here, just Kamala Harris’ former press secretary having the power at Twitter to censor the Trump Team's tweets
August 6, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy