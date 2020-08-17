https://www.theblaze.com/news/9-year-old-boy-wishes-for-family

A 9-year-old Oklahoma boy in foster care has piqued the interest of thousands of people across the United States with his heartfelt plea to be adopted.

What are the details?

Jordan, who has been in foster care since the age of 3, said he would love a family — because he wants to be able to have a support system and people to talk to “anytime I need to.”

“I would just like to have a family to call mom and dad, or just mom, or just dad,” he said in a July interview with KFOR-TV. The child added that if he were granted three wishes, they would be “to have a family, and family, family.”

“Those are the only wishes I have,” the boy, who wants to be a police officer when he grows up, admitted.

“The reason it’s important is so I could have some people to talk to anytime I need to,” he explained. “I hope one of y’all pick me.”

Jordan’s permanency planning worker told the outlet that since young Jordan’s video went viral, the department received more than 5,000 adoption inquiries for the child.

‘We’ve had some difficulty finding placement for him’

Christopher Marlowe, Jordan’s permanency worker, said, “I’m in the process of reading through those profiles to select a family to try to move forward with.”

Marlowe said that Jordan — who currently lives in a group home — has been the subject of several failed adoption bids during his time in the foster care system.

“We’ve had a couple of families that expressed interest in adoption but after we did disclosures, the families decided that it wasn’t the right fit for them or their family at this time, so we’ve had some difficulty finding placement for him,” Marlowe explained.

“Even for a child that’s been through custody, he’s been through a whole lot compared to most of our kids,” he admitted to the station.

In 2019, Jordan’s biological brother Braison was adopted without Jordan.

“I’m really excited about this and very hopeful this is going to be the breakthrough we needed to find this kid a home,” Marlowe added.

