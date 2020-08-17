https://amgreatness.com/2020/08/17/syracuse-prepares-new-policy-to-punish-bystanders-for-simply-witnessing-racial-incidents/

Syracuse University recently announced that it will soon be unveiling a newly-revised policy on “racial bias” that includes possible punishments for students who are guilty of simply witnessing an incident, as reported by Breitbart.

The announcement came from Keith Alford, the Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at Syracuse, who declared in a press release that “The Code of Student Conduct has been revised…to state that violations of the code that are bias-motivated – including conduct motivated by racism – will be punished more severely. The University also revised the code to make clear when bystanders and accomplices can be held accountable.” Alford said that the code will be “distributed” to students in the fall, where all will be forced to sign.

Breitbart says that the announcement comes after several students at Syracuse, on both sides of the political aisle, have faced punishment for their activism. A conservative female student was ultimately forced to transfer out of Syracuse due to constant threats of violence against her, which she felt the university wasn’t doing enough to deal with. In February, about 30 leftist students were suspended for an occupied protest in an administrative building, demanding more “racial justice.”

