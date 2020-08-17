https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/17/team-trump-think-they-know-better-than-joe-biden-how-many-grandchildren-he-has-video/

Joe Biden isn’t very forthcoming with press conferences, but he’s always happy to do an interview with a friendly source, which could include just about anybody in mainstream media. Cardi B, the rapper who had talked politics with Bernie Sanders at a nail salon, sat down and had a virtual chat with Biden, and the topic of children and grandchildren came up.

As the Washington Examiner pointed out, Jill Biden, during a virtual town hall in April, said that she and her husband have six grandchildren. That was just a week after Joe Biden had told Jimmy Fallon he had five grandchildren — he apparently forgot about the one born in March. And he’s also continuing to omit the grandchild son Hunter Biden fathered with an Arkansas woman and fought with in court over child support after refusing to take a paternity test.

The Fallon appearance was back in April, and now it’s August, and Biden told Cardi B that he has five grandchildren.

Joe Biden told Cardi B this morning he has five grand kids. He has seven. pic.twitter.com/5Mp2jSnqJp — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 17, 2020

But seriously: Obviously he doesn’t want to talk about it, but we’ve never heard any acknowledgment whatsoever of the child Hunter Biden had with that Arkansas woman, other than telling a reporter he was “classy” for asking about it. Team Trump is counting the child, though.

This is difficult to watch. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 17, 2020

If they don’t vote for him they are not his grand kids. — Jorge Daza GB (@jdazagb) August 17, 2020

He has a granddaughter he has never seen. — Arrest the Portland Head-Kicker (@nnnanceee) August 17, 2020

He probably gets confused because he’s not sure how many of Hunter’s kids with strippers he should include in the count. — Julie Adams (@JoolesAdams) August 17, 2020

Maybe the other two are with Hunter, where’s Hunter? — linda robinson (@jcricket1951) August 17, 2020

Depends on the DNA test…. — Donna Lewis…Monica (@hapawriter) August 17, 2020

Well, I think it can be explained here…. pic.twitter.com/mr7lFWxMJq — Ms Bellagio also on PARLER (@MsBellagio) August 17, 2020

On a serious note, refusing to acknowledge the existence of a grandchild because of the embarrassing circumstance of their conception is worse than any character flaw of Trump. Without question. — Magills (@magills_) August 17, 2020

It is pretty low, and Jill does it too. If it might hurt the campaign, just ignore it. It’s just your son’s baby.

It’s concerning that he will most likely step down for health reasons if he wins and guess who will be in charge? 😮😮😮 — BlackGayConservativeMale (@leftyforce) August 17, 2020

But I was told it’s just a stutter…. — Hailey Lauren (@LaurenHailey201) August 17, 2020

To be fair, he does have five… and the other two. — gkuyat (@gkuyat) August 17, 2020

If he has 7, it means having 5 is also correct. — Armchair Analyst (@Armchair1978) August 17, 2020

the new math — sylsupino (@SamSupino) August 17, 2020

One for each of the new seven states created under Obama. — Just Tom (@thomasa56) August 17, 2020

The two forgotten grandkids hardest hit. — Todd Salvo (@ToddSalvo) August 17, 2020

Someone should ask him to name them — Staci Repka (@StaciRepka) August 17, 2020

You know! You know the number!

C’mon man pic.twitter.com/nRF3J4AsII — P3P3 D3LU×3 (@thievinghusband) August 17, 2020

I looked it up this is not the first time he’s said this — Sonia Garrow🇺🇸 (@kissncook) August 17, 2020

Nope.

This is beyond embarrassing. Seriously. This is their nominee. — Shawn Gebbia (@esjebs) August 17, 2020

Can we just get to the debates and have some serious questions asked about policy?

