https://hannity.com/media-room/the-bloody-apple-shootings-in-nyc-surge-over-the-weekend-49-injured-cuomo-blames-trump/
THE BLOODY APPLE: Shootings in NYC Surge Over the Weekend, 49 Injured, Cuomo… BLAMES TRUMP
Shootings spiked in the Big Apple over the weekend with 49 people injured in all five boroughs across a 72-hour period; prompting Governor Andrew Cuomo to blame President Trump for the rise in crime.
The post THE BLOODY APPLE: Shootings in NYC Surge Over the Weekend, 49 Injured, Cuomo… BLAMES TRUMP appeared first on Sean Hannity.