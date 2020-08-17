https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/08/the_most_revealing_poll_of_all_gun_sales.html

For decades, the Democratic party has wanted to abrogate the Second Amendment, to ban the sale of guns of any and all calibers, sizes, shapes and potential uses. They have long sought to limit the amount of ammo per gun and were just foiled again on that score.

The left has yet to realize the obvious, that criminals do not obey laws of any kind, least of all gun laws. So deluded are the gun-banning Democrats, they do not believe that Americans have the right to defend themselves against said criminals. These Democrats who want to run our lives all have armed security themselves, but we peons are, in their warped view, are to be forever denied the rights they bestow upon themselves.

Like the imbecilic Beto O’Rourke before her, Kamala Harris advocates gun confiscation; she wants the tyrannical government she and Joe are promoting to go into our homes and seize our legally-obtained weapons of self-defense.

Like Hitler, Stalin and Mao, seizing the firearms of the citizenry is the first step toward despotism. But the left misjudges the spirit of Americans who have escaped being indoctrinated by the anti-American, anti-constitutionalism that the left in academia and the media have been pushing for decades. Most of us take the Constitution and its accompanying Bill of Rights very seriously. Both have served this nation well for two-hundred and forty-four years. No self-righteous, virtue-signaling political lefty elitist is going to convince Americans who support the Constitution that the government has the right to confiscate their guns.

Well before Biden’s selection of Harris as his running mate, in the first half of 2020, gun sales have increased by 95%, (ten million guns), ammunition sales are up by 139%.

The numbers eclipse all of 2019. The highest increase is among black men and women, 58.2%.

Can you blame them? The wanton violence that has plagued Democrat-run cities like Minneapolis, Portland, Chicago (homicides up 139%), New York (13% increase in shooting incidents, 23% increase in homicides), Seattle, D.C., Los Angeles, Atlanta, etc. over the past several months with the blessings of the Democrat governors and mayors that run them has taught law-abiding blacks that the police are being driven from these cities, betrayed by the elected leaders charged with enforcing the law. Violent crime has spiked in all those places. And to this day, no Democrat has spoken out against Antifa or Black Lives Matter, or the catastrophic damage they have wrought upon those communities, apparently in the mistaken belief that a majority of Americans are sympathetic to the specious causes of the vandals. The massive increase in gun sales would seem to belie that tenet.

While it has long been mostly republicans who support gun rights and the NRA, the enormous expansion of gun ownership most certainly includes former Democrats who will not likely vote for Biden/Harris, both of whom favor confiscation like the rest of the left. For that reason and for her other past prosecutorial policies, not all blacks support Harris. So it is safe to conclude that the colossal increase in gun sales is perhaps the most telling poll of all. Guns and ammo are expensive and these numbers represent legal sales and do not account for the illegal acquisitions of guns. Bottom line? People no longer feel safe in their own communities and they are seeing the police they respect and rely upon be demeaned, defunded and directed to stand down while rioters and looters destroy their small businesses and downtowns. And through all this monstrous violence, the democrats insist on calling the vandals “peaceful protesters.” They are anything but peaceful. They are well-funded fascist groups who mean to destroy the United States as founded. The death of George Floyd was the spark that lit the fires, covid19 the gift that has kept on giving to those working hard to sabotage our great nation.

The rise in gun ownership has spiked more than any previous time period and is the highest since the FBI began recording the statistics 22 years ago.

The alleged lead by Biden in the polls most likely does not account for the huge number of Americans who may have voted Democrat in the past but are not going to vote Democrat again if it means being stripped of the guns they’ve only recently purchased and now feel they need for self-defense. And all the while, the left has promoted and blessed the violence. They have actually encouraged it, they’ve emboldened the rioters by refusing to call what they do by its name: brutal insurrection.

From day one of the violence in Seattle and Portland, President Trump offered federal help but those cities’ mayors and each of the others whose cities were being ravaged declined his offer. As a result, half of all black-owned businesses in the affected cities have been destroyed by the rioting or lost to the lockdown. It is hard to take seriously the mantra that “black lives matter” when in fact they have become a mere political tool of the left. Most of the media failed to report on the cold-blooded murder of a five-year-old boy by his adult neighbor. Why? The child was white, the murderer black which does not fit the left’s narrative of the day. Mayors Bill de Blasio of New York and Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C. are all hat, no cattle, when it comes to actually caring about the lives being devastated by the disorder they have willingly allowed. As President Trump said last week, “this election will determine the future of private gun ownership in the United States.”

Biden is clearly lost in a fog of confusion due to his mental decline and will say anything his handlers put on the teleprompter but Kamala Harris is as far left a candidate who has ever run for high office; she is Bernie Sanders in a dress. She and her fellow “progressives” mean what they say; they mean to effect a defenseless society.

Will a majority of Americans choose to be disarmed like the Germans under Hitler, the Russians under Stalin and the Chinese under Mao or will they vote to preserve their constitutional right to bear arms? The astronomical surge in gun ownership these past months tells us that no, they will not vote to lose their Second Amendment right. Self-defense is a human right.

“The right of self-defense never ceases. It is among the most sacred, and alike necessary to nations and to individuals.“ –James Monroe

The left, thoroughly deranged by Trump’s 2016 victory, will gladly see our once civil society destroyed if its destruction will see Trump defeated. Their plan is doomed to failure. If gun sales translate to votes, it will ensure his re-election.

Image credit: Pixabay public domain