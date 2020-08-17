https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/17/this-is-obscene-andrew-cuomo-refers-to-covid-19-as-a-metaphor/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo just concluded his spiel at the DNC and it did not go well.

COVID-19 is a metaphor? WTF:

And he was legit serious about it:

Watch:

That’s one word for it:

Gov. Cuomo even lost Preet Bharara on that one:

And CNN’s S.E. Cupp:

Gov. Cuomo went on to blame the federal government for his failed leadership in the state:

“Some real top-shelf nonsense”:

Why did Joe Biden think this would be a good idea?

“This is obscene”:

The clown also called it the “European Virus”:

And while we’re at it, what about that independent investigation, governor?

It’s LONG overdue:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...