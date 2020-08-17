https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/17/this-is-obscene-andrew-cuomo-refers-to-covid-19-as-a-metaphor/

Gov. Andrew Cuomo just concluded his spiel at the DNC and it did not go well.

COVID-19 is a metaphor? WTF:

How on earth could the governor of New York say that covid is “just a metaphor?” — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 18, 2020

And he was legit serious about it:

He actually thinks this! He thinks the virus is a sub-issue to the racial injustice — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) August 18, 2020

Watch:

“Americans learned a critical lesson: how vulnerable we are when we are divided – and how many lives can be lost when our government is incompetent.” – @AndrewCuomo#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/QRuGBh0ENW — 2020 #DemConvention 🇺🇸 (@DemConvention) August 18, 2020

That’s one word for it:

Gov. Cuomo even lost Preet Bharara on that one:

I might not have called COVID a metaphor — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 18, 2020

And CNN’s S.E. Cupp:

Gov. Cuomo went on to blame the federal government for his failed leadership in the state:

Allowing Cuomo to blame the Federal government for New York’s coronavirus problems is some chutzpah. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 18, 2020

“Some real top-shelf nonsense”:

Andrew Cuomo bragging about how well NY handled coronavirus is some real top-shelf nonsense — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 18, 2020

Why did Joe Biden think this would be a good idea?

Why would you bring a governor on to say “All these dead people in my state are not my fault by Washington’s”? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 18, 2020

“This is obscene”:

This is obscene. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) August 18, 2020

The clown also called it the “European Virus”:

Holy crap, Cuomo just went with “European Virus” in his speech. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) August 18, 2020

And while we’re at it, what about that independent investigation, governor?

Quick reminder while Cuomo drones on about leadership and accountability, he’s refusing an independent investigation into his order to nursing homes to accept Covid-positive patients, and keeping secret the data that could provide an accurate death toll. https://t.co/PGNWEiV30O — Anthony L. Fisher (@anthonyLfisher) August 18, 2020

It’s LONG overdue:

Reminder that Andrew Cuomo’s administration is knowingly undercounting nursing home deaths and has been doing so for months: https://t.co/O6dULIhDDp — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 18, 2020

***

