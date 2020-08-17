http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_THdp2RNr24/

Thousands of people in trucks and on motorcycles rallied and rode through Macedon, New York, to take part in the county’s “Back the Blue” rally.

Motorcycles, trucks, and cars rode through Bullis Park in Macedon on Sunday morning to show support for local, state, and county law enforcement and appreciation for risking their lives to protect the community, WROC reported.

The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle reported that many of these vehicles were decorated with American flags and signs.

The rally included a parade led by 26 fire trucks from different departments, along with other businesses and organizations supporting the effort.

“Everybody just came together, and it’s incredible, I can’t believe the turnout we have here today,” Co-organizer of Back the Blue Rally Tracy Zornow said.

The peaceful event was to defend and show support for the “unsung heroes” of local law enforcement.

Rep. John Katko (R-NY) was also in attendance at the rally, saying the police should be honored for keeping us safe.

“99.9% percent of officers get it right,” Katko said. “We got to keep that in mind and honor them, who risk their lives every day to keep us safe. But at the same time, if there are officers that aren’t doing a good job, we got to create standards to make sure they do, do a good job or they can’t be officers anymore.

These “Back the Blue” rallies in this city and in others across the U.S. in recent months have joined together to demonstrate their gratitude for law enforcement amid an ongoing national debate about police brutality and accountability.

One “Back the Blue” rally in Massachusetts saw record turnout while another in South Dakota also saw a generous turnout.

