TOO FAR? Squad Member Ayanna Pressley Says It’s Time for ‘UNREST in the Streets’

Far-left squad-member Ayanna Pressley escalated her war-of-words with the White House over the weekend; calling for “unrest in the streets” as anti-police protests continue to take-over sections of Portland, Seattle, and other major American cities.

