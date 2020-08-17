https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/democrats-convention-dnc-bernie-sanders/2020/08/17/id/982439

Democrats “don’t know how to unite their party,” and that will continue at this week’s convention, where Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack and Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders and more will speak virtually before formally nominating Joe Biden and his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, President Donald Trump said Monday.

“Well, I know all those people very well,” Trump said in an hour-long interview on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “You remember I beat them all last time. I beat [Hillary] Clinton, I beat [Barack] Obama … we’ve had many many successes and the big one is these are the same people I beat last time and they’re not going to unite because they can’t unite.”

He added that Sanders is “very unhappy” over Biden, but “I call him ‘Crazy Bernie’ for a reason. You’ll never make him happy.”

But after show co-host Steve Doocy reminded Trump that Democrats are united because they want to beat him, the president turned his attacks to the “corrupt media,” saying his biggest opponent isn’t Biden or the Democrats, but the media.

“Somebody like Biden, he doesn’t know what to do,” said Trump. “He doesn’t come out because he can’t. He doesn’t take any questions from reporters. I keep saying to my people, here I am getting bombs thrown at me every day by people that are totally, you know, frankly dishonest reporters, but I’m getting, you know they are espousing the view of the radical left but here I am, bombs every day and every day and do a good job handling it.”

Also, Trump said his numbers have been going up in several polls, but in “phony suppression polls” that “make our people angrier,” he is behind.

“[Biden] doesn’t come out of his basement, and he hasn’t taken one question,” said Trump. “I go and when they ask me questions, I have these people, there’s fire out of their eyes coming asking questions, and I see the fire is burning in their eyes and I’m looking at some of them and I said, ‘Boy, how could you have so much hatred and we’re having such success?'”

