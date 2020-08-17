https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/homeland-security-muslim-ban-child-detention-miles-taylor/2020/08/17/id/982542

A former chief of staff of the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security has come out to endorse Joe Biden for president.

Miles Taylor served as chief of staff at DHS from 2017 and 2019 and has issued a video blistering President Donald Trump for enacting his executive agenda.

“Given what I experienced in the administration, I have to support Joe Biden for president,” Taylor said in the video. “Even though I’m not a Democrat, even though I disagree on key issues, I’m confident that Joe Biden will protect the country, and I’m confident he won’t make the same mistakes as this president.”

Trump has long rebuked “deep state” operatives in the administration working to subvert his executive agenda and Taylor’s video publicly expressed a vastly different agenda from his time at DHS.

Taylor was purged from DHS when Kirstjen Nielsen issued her resignation as DHS secretary. Taylor was then hired by Google, but many called for his firing from there for pushing the Muslim ban and detaining migrant children at the U.S. border.

Taylor also wrote a scathing op-ed Monday in The Washington Post, headlined: “At Homeland Security, I saw firsthand how dangerous Trump is for America.”

His animus for the president after his departure from the administration makes his endorsement for Trump’s opponent not surprising, if not expected.

