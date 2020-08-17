https://babylonbee.com/news/trump-drives-around-playing-mailbox-baseball-in-new-vote-suppression-scheme/

U.S.—President Trump’s vote suppression efforts seem to know no bounds, with his main efforts focused against the USPS to stop mail-in voting. In Trump’s latest attack on democracy, he is now driving around in a pickup truck playing “mailbox baseball” — smashing mailboxes with a baseball bat to make it impossible for people to mail in their ballots.

“Try and vote for Biden now!” Trump was heard yelling as he knocked a mailbox off its post.

Trump is said to be traveling all over the country destroying mailboxes, and people are powerless to do anything. “I was going to send a letter to the police that they need to stop him,” said one concerned citizen, “but I don’t have a mailbox now, so I don’t know what to do!”

Trump has reportedly roped Vice President Pence into helping him, despite Pence’s wife telling him to stay away from Trump since he is a “bad influence.”

“I’m not sure this is a good idea,” Pence reportedly told Trump. “Plus I don’t really get how this helps us, since people have to vote for us, too.”

“Shut up! This is my smartest idea ever!” Trump shouted back. “Now speed up! I want to send this next one flying! Oo-ee!”

