President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden’s lead over Trump narrows in new national poll Biden faces hurdles in bid to mend ties with US allies Cheney calls pardoning Snowden ‘unconscionable’ after Trump says he’s considering it MORE lashed out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo says annual 9/11 light commemoration is back on Judge rejects ‘right to travel’ challenge to New York’s coronavirus quarantine rules Marlee Matlin: ‘Unfathomable’ that White House doesn’t have sign language interpreters at coronavirus briefings MORE (D) after his Monday speech at the Democratic National Convention, saying the governor does not have “a very good memory” about the coronavirus pandemic.

The president criticized Cuomo by retweeting a video posted by his campaign showing Cuomo praising the Trump administration for its assistance during the pandemic in different clips.

“Cuomo, just like his brother Fredo, has not got a very good memory!” he posted, referencing CNN’s Chris Cuomo Chris CuomoCouncil revokes license of New Jersey gym whose owners defied coronavirus order Defiant NJ gym owners to CNN’s Cuomo: ‘We’re being villainized’ Chris Cuomo blasts Trump over photo with Goya products: ‘In the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans’ MORE who he has called Fredo after “The Godfather” character.

Cuomo, just like his brother Fredo, has not got a very good memory! https://t.co/H8J0RjNlvb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Cuomo slammed the Trump administration during his virtual convention speech for its management of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our nation is in crisis, and in many ways, COVID is just a metaphor,” the governor said. “A virus attacks when the body is weak and when it cannot defend itself. Over these past few years, America’s body politic has been weakened.”

“Americans learned a critical lesson – how vulnerable we are when we are divided and how many lives can be lost when our government is incompetent.”

Shortly after Cuomo spoke, the Trump campaign posted the video that included a series of clips of Democratic governors – including Cuomo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomCalifornia coronavirus case count tops 600,000 California slams ‘inaccurate and outdated beliefs’ of parents suing to reopen schools Bass on filling Harris’s Senate spot: ‘I’ll keep all my options open’ MORE, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Michelle Lynn Lujan GrishamThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – The choice: Biden-Harris vs. Trump-Pence Lujan Grisham earns praise but little traction as only Latina on Biden shortlist Ocasio-Cortez to speak at Democratic convention MORE – commending the administration.

The video showed Cuomo speaking in three clips from different coronavirus press conferences, including one where he applauded Trump’s team for being “on it.”

“I know a team when they’re on it. I know a team when they’re not on it. His team is on it,” Cuomo said. “They’ve been responsive late at night, early in the morning.”

“These were just extraordinary efforts and acts of mobilization and the federal government stepped up,” he said in a separate clip. “We needed help and they were there.”

New York state and New York City were some of the first epicenters of the coronavirus in the U.S. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has recorded 425,916 COVID-19 cases and 25,236 fatalities, according to state data.

