President Donald Trump Monday praised his younger brother Robert, who died Saturday night, saying that he was “one of the most loyal people” and was always standing behind him.

“He wasn’t a jealous person,” Trump said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” of his brother, who died at the age of 71 from an undisclosed illness. “He would be there and he would be behind me and if I had the number one show, or if I had a big success and no matter what I did whether it was real estate deals or anything else he was right there and in many cases helped with whatever I did.”

Trump added that “when I became president he was one of the most loyal people, there was no jealousy. You know a lot of times in families I hate to say it but there’s jealousy and especially among children and among children that are competitive children … there was not an ounce of jealousy.”

Instead, “he would go around talking about how great this is for the country, and it’s so incredible, and he was my biggest fan,” said the president.

He also said his brother was “so angry at China” over the spread of coronavirus, because “they shouldn’t have allowed it to happen … he was a fantastic guy.”

Later Monday morning, Trump said there would probably be a “small service right here in the White House” on Friday for his brother.

“That would be, I think, a great honor to him,” Trump told reporters. “I think he’d be greatly honored. He loved our country so much. He was so proud of what we were doing and what we are doing for our country.”

Robert Trump, a business executive and real estate developer, often shunned the limelight, unlike his older brother, who described him while announcing his death as his “best friend.”

The president went to visit his brother at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center Friday after telling reporters on Friday that his brother was “having a hard time” with an undisclosed illness.

