OMAR ERUPTS AGAIN: Ilhan Omar Blames Border Crisis on ‘White Nationalism’

posted by Hannity Staff – 3.29.19

Recently sworn-in Congresswoman Ilhan Omar weighed-in on the country’s escalating border crisis this week; baselessly blaming the migrant caravan’s arrival in El Paso on “white nationalism.”

“This is abhorrent and inhumane. It’s without a doubt a reflection of what white nationalism is doing to our country. As a country, we have to acknowledge that this is how people are being treated here and decide that we are better and we must do better,” tweeted Omar.

This is abhorrent and inhumane. It’s without a doubt a reflection of what white nationalism is doing to our country. As a country, we have to acknowledge that this is how people are being treated here and decide that we are better and we must do better. https://t.co/5YNAJFNZo7 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 28, 2019

The embattled legislator made national headlines weeks ago when she accused American politicians of supporting Israel due to secret campaign donations and a “dual loyalty” to the Jewish State.