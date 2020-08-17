https://hannity.com/media-room/trump-shreds-omar-this-woman-is-crazy-shes-a-horrible-person-who-hates-our-country/
OMAR ERUPTS AGAIN: Ilhan Omar Blames Border Crisis on ‘White Nationalism’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.29.19
Recently sworn-in Congresswoman Ilhan Omar weighed-in on the country’s escalating border crisis this week; baselessly blaming the migrant caravan’s arrival in El Paso on “white nationalism.”
“This is abhorrent and inhumane. It’s without a doubt a reflection of what white nationalism is doing to our country. As a country, we have to acknowledge that this is how people are being treated here and decide that we are better and we must do better,” tweeted Omar.
The embattled legislator made national headlines weeks ago when she accused American politicians of supporting Israel due to secret campaign donations and a “dual loyalty” to the Jewish State.
OMAR ERUPTS AGAIN: Ilhan Omar Retweets Post BLASTING John McCain, ‘Faux Outrage’
posted by Hannity Staff – 3.08.19
Embattled Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar doubled-down on her recent anti-Semitic Twitter tirade Friday; retweeting a post that bizarrely blasted John McCain for his position on Iran and called his daughter’s response to her racist rhetoric “faux outrage.”
Omar retweeted a post Friday morning that stated, “Meghan’s late father literally sang ‘bomb bomb bomb Iran’ and insisted on referring to his Vietnamese captors as ‘g**ks.’ He also, lest we forget, gave the world Sarah Palin. So a little less faux outrage over a former refugee-turned-freshman-respresenative pls.”
.@IlhanMN retweeting trash like this is beneath a sitting member of Congress, as is her blatantly anti-Semitic rhetoric. The Democratic Party looking the other way only helps Trump’s re-election efforts in 2020… https://t.co/WdSx4SqjIQ
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 8, 2019
“[Ilhan Omar] retweeting trash like this is beneath a sitting member of Congress, as is her blatantly anti-Semitic rhetoric. The Democratic Party looking the other way only helps Trump’s re-election efforts in 2020,” posted McCain.
“The retweet came just hours after the House approved an anti-hate resolution inspired by Omar’s remarks. The vote prompted backlash from younger and more progressive Democrats and a debate over the language used in the resolution,” adds Newsweek.
