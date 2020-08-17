https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/de-blasio-nyc-violence-shootings/2020/08/17/id/982423

President Donald Trump Sunday warned New York City Bill de Blasio that if he can’t control the ongoing growth of violence in the city, the federal government will step in.

“Law and Order,” Trump said on Twitter. “If @NYCMayor can’t do it, we will!”

Over the weekend, five people died after at least 30 shootings, reports Fox 5 NY, and former New York City Police Department captain and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams told the station that the city is not showing the “level of urgency” that should be coming from the city with the high level of violence that is occurring.

The report said there were shootings in every borough of the city and that there were 43 victims — 10 times more than the number recorded in the same weekend of 2019.

Since the first of the year, there have been 1,087 shooting victims in New York City, up from 577 last year, and there have already been 263 deaths, compared to 196 in 2019, reports Fox News.

Trump has also called out Democrat mayors in other cities after unrest following the death of George Floyd, but mayors from Portland and other cities say that bringing in federal agents increases tensions in the cities.

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York has endorsed Trump and tweeted that the city’s politicians have “demonized us at every turn and in the process stripped us of necessary tools to get guns off the streets. When cops are left handling crime with a ‘light touch,’ violent gangs step into the void and reign terror on NYers.”

