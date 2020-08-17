https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trust-media-cnn-poll-just-went-biden-14-biden-4-cnn-polling-completely-legit/

Gee, maybe Americans aren’t going to vote for the open border senile guy after all?

Trust CNN.
Real news.

According to CNN Biden was leading President Trump by 14 points last month.
Now he’s only up by 4 points.

