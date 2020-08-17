https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/trust-media-cnn-poll-just-went-biden-14-biden-4-cnn-polling-completely-legit/

Gee, maybe Americans aren’t going to vote for the open border senile guy after all?

Trust CNN.

Real news.

According to CNN Biden was leading President Trump by 14 points last month.

Now he’s only up by 4 points.

CNN polls since end of primary: April: Biden +11

May: Biden +5

June: Biden +14

August: Biden +4 Definitely the most exciting national poll https://t.co/315hlW1lTq — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 17, 2020

#NEW @CNN National Poll Biden/Harris 50% (+4)

Trump/Pence 46% That’s a 10 point shift towards Trump In a month — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) August 17, 2020

CNN National Poll (change from last): Biden 50 (-5)

Trump 46 (+5) While last months 14 point lead was clearly an outlier, this is the closest the race has been in a CNN poll yet. Trump leads among men by 16 as Biden leads women by 23. Biden leads among independents by just 1. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 17, 2020

