Twitter has allowed the conspiracy theory that Post Office mailboxes are being “locked” to prevent Americans mailing in their ballots to spread unchecked on the platform, despite intensifying censorship of conservatives, including President Donald Trump, on dubious grounds of “misinformation” over the past few months.

Former NBA star and vocal leftist Rex Chapman posted a picture earlier today of locked USPS mailboxes in Burbank, California, insinuating that the boxes had been locked recently, calling it a “disgrace and immediate threat to American democracy.”

Chapman also tagged Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R-KY), urging the Senate Majority Leader to take action.

It took one second to debunk this @rexchapman lie on Google pic.twitter.com/tx86MksgaK — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) August 17, 2020

As conservative Twitter users quickly pointed out, the picture Chapman posted was from 2016, when USPS boxes in Burbank were locked due to a surge of thefts.

Despite being called out for his error, Chapman has yet to delete his tweet or issue a clarification. The original tweet has currently accumulated nearly 20,000 retweets and over 39,000 likes.

The locked USPS mailbox meme is spreading rapidly on the platform, with no efforts by Twitter to “fact check” them or halt their spread.

Twitter claimed their censorship of Trump wasn’t election interference, just making sure that misinformation didn’t spread. And yet they are doing literally nothing as prominent Democrats and media push RIDICULOUS conspiracy theories riddled with falsehoods. https://t.co/IYW0NyBfZN — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 17, 2020

Twitter has recently censored Breitbart News, Fox News, Donald Trump Jr., and President Trump himself, as well as Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro over alleged misinformation, and also branded a factually valid Trump tweet about the dangers of voter fraud in mail-in voting with a “fact check” label.

Yet it has so far taken no action against a demonstrably false, conspiracy theory fueled panic about USPS mailboxes being locked, a claim that could cause panic and change voter behavior during an election year.

Breitbart News has reached out to Twitter for comment.

