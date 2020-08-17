http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/A0VazKWnlTQ/

Two individuals involving the 2002 murder of Jason William Mizell, better known by his stage name Jam Master Jay, have reportedly been charged. The late hip-hop icon was DJ for the legendary rap group Run-DMC.

The person or persons who fatally gunned down Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay nearly 18 years ago in his Queens studio has remained at large ever since. That is, until Sunday, when two suspects were arrested, according to a report by NBC New York. At the time of Jam Master Jay’s death, there were few witnesses and no motive to explain why this incident had occurred.

Federal officers and members of the New York City Police Department are expected to announce the charges against two suspects connected to the murder that has remained unsolved for nearly two decades. The suspects have been identified by law enforcement sources as Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan. Washington is reportedly already in prison, and Jordan was arrested on Sunday.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison and U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme are expected to give a press conference at 2:30 EST.

During his time with Run-DMC, Jam Master Jay acted as a one-man band for the group, keeping the beats going in the background while Joseph Simmons and Darryl McDaniels rapped..

Since his murder, Jam Master Jay’s studio has been converted into a “Hall of Fame” studio with painted murals and walls adorned with Run-DMC memorabilia.

This story is developing.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

