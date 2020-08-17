https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/after-starting-person-classes-unc-chapel-hill-said-all-undergrad?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has suspended undergraduate, in-person classes just seven days after the start of the fall semester.

The school said Monday that the decision was made after the campus health facility reported the positive cases increased from 2.8% to 13.6% in during the week of Aug. 10-16. The school also reported that as of Monday morning 954 students were tested, with 177 in isolation and 349 in quarantine, on and off campus.

“So far, we have been fortunate that most students who have tested positive have demonstrated mild symptoms,” the school said.

As the coronavirus crisis continues dragging on through the summer months, schools and universities around the nation have had to evaluate how to best balance educational needs with public health concerns.

So far there have been more than 5.4 million coronavirus cases in the U.S. and more than 171,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

