State Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) is facing two felony charges for her alleged role in the toppling of a Confederate statue in Portsmouth at the start of summer.

“Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene said the charges are the result of a weeks-long investigation into the June 10 incident, which left a local man critically injured after the statue fell on him during a protest,” the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. “Lucas and six others, including NAACP leaders and a local school board member, were charged with conspiring to commit a felony, and felony injury to a public monument in excess of $1,000, Greene said Monday.”

The incident that Lucas was charged in appears to have happened on June 10, where a man was seriously injured after the statue hit him on the head as it fell over.

“Demonstrators beheaded the four Confederate statues before pulling one down using a tow rope Wednesday night at the Portsmouth Confederate monument as police watched,” the Daily Press reported. “A protester was injured as the statue fell, hitting him on the head. Louie Gibbs, vice president of the Portsmouth NAACP, said the man, who was in his 30s, lost consciousness. The man’s head was cut open, and he was transported to the hospital.”

As of the end of July, the man, Chris Green, was at a rehabilitation hospital in Richmond, according to his wife, Tonieh Brisbane-Green, who said that he was working on his walking and talking skills.

“Brisbane-Green said he’s not doing either yet, but he is responding to 75% of commands and can drink liquids,” 13News Now reported. “Brisbane-Green said when medics took her husband and the father of two to the hospital, he flatlined twice in the ambulance.”

“Doctors at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital operated on Green and put him into a coma as they treated him. He was on a ventilator at one point,” the local news station added. “He was in the hospital in Norfolk until July 17 before heading to Richmond.”

WAVY TV 10 reported the following list of individuals who are facing “charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and injury to a monument in excess of $1,000”:

State Sen. L Louise Lucas

James Boyd, Portsmouth NAACP representative

Louie Gibbs, Portsmouth NAACP representative

LaKesha Hicks, Portsmouth NAACP representative

LaKeesha S. “Klu” Atkinson, Portsmouth School Board member

Kimberly Wimbish

Dana Worthington

Amira Bethea

The local news station also reported the following list of individuals that are facing “a felony charge of injury to a monument in excess of $1,000”:

Brenda Spry, public defender

Alexandra Stephens, public defender

Meredith Cramer, public defender

Brandon Woodard

Hanah Renae Rivera

Raymond J Brothers

The destruction of statues and monuments by leftists across the U.S. started after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis back in late May. The destruction of statues and monuments came at the same time that violent riots broke out in major cities across the U.S.

