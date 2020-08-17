https://www.theblaze.com/news/voters-condemn-trump-for-racism-then-justify-voting-for-biden-after-being-confronted-with-racism-from-biden

Voters who spoke recently to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Matt Miller were adamant: President Donald Trump’s alleged racism is reason enough why he should not win re-election in November.

But they refused to apply that same standard to Joe Biden when confronted with the former vice president’s history of racist comments.

What are the quotes?

Miller approached several groups of young people and shared with them quotes that he at first said were from Trump.

“Unless we do something about this, my children are gonna grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle, with tensions having built up so high that it’s going to explode at some point.”

“Poor kids are just as bright as white kids.”

“Obama is the first mainstream African American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

“Unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is incredibly diverse and with incredibly different attitudes about different things.”

In response, one voter said, “It’s so racist and ignorant in every way. It’s like [Trump has] never interacted with a black person, or anybody else for that matter.”

Another voter responded that such comments are “unacceptable.”

What happened when they learned Biden said them?

Despite declaring that people with such beliefs should not be president, the voters justified voting for Biden in November after learning that he — not Trump — was responsible for the racist statements.

“Joe Biden is problematic as hell, but like, we all know that he’s not had a great past … but he is the option we need.”

“I think that, if we were to look at the whole person, that, just like the 2016 election election, Joe Biden is still the better choice.”

“It doesn’t make any of this OK, but I still will choose Biden over Trump.”

“Honestly, we’re picking our poison here, and clearly [Biden] is the better option, and it’s the more progressive and tolerant option.”

One woman even told Miller that “to some degree” it does not matter what Biden says or does — the number one priority for the election should be voting Trump out of office.

“Unfortunately, that’s super f***ed up to say, and I know that you’re pointing that out in a really powerful way, but I’m just so not going to vote for Trump,” the woman told Miller. “I’m going to vote, so who am I going to vote for? It’s gonna have to be Biden — yeah.”

