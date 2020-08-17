https://www.dailywire.com/news/enough-its-time-to-send-military

Over the weekend, a BLM activist in Portland told a cheering crowd that the police officers involved in the George Floyd arrest should have been strangled to death by their umbilical cords as babies. Throughout her deranged rant, she repeatedly intimated that she is ready and willing to shoot cops. All of her violent fantasies and threats were met with vocal approval by the crowd. Lest anyone make the mistake of taking this for empty bluster, it was only hours later that BLM and Antifa activists beat a man unconscious and left him unresponsive on the street.

The lead up to this latest bit of barbaric violence is still coming into focus. It appears that the victim attempted to drive away from an angry mob and crashed his vehicle in the process. He was then “detained” — not by cops but by the rioters, some of whom were sporting jackets that ironically said “SECURITY.” They continued to threaten the man and randomly pummel him, until one activist ran up from behind, kicked him in the face, and sent his head crashing into the pavement. While he lay there unconscious and bleeding, they robbed his truck and continued taunting him. Police where nowhere to be seen throughout this entire incident.