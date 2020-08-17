http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/56-wosVyZQ4/

Prominent Democrats such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and others will speak virtually for the first day of the Democrat National Convention Monday evening.

At 9:00 P.M. Eastern, the Democrat National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with failed Democrat presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). While the convention is nominally being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, most of the speakers will be participating virtually.

After Klobuchar speaks, the following speakers are expected to give remarks:

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NM)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D)

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D)

Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC)

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS)

Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Former First Lady Michelle Obama

The Democrat National Convention will continue through Thursday. On Tuesday, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE), former President Bill Clinton, and Former Second Lady Jill Biden will speak at the convention.

