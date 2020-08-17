https://thehill.com/video/campaign/512349-watch-live-democratic-national-convention-day-1

The 2020 Democratic National Convention begins Monday evening, with featured addresses from former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.).

The slate of speakers, including several Republicans, will take the virtual stage beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.

Schedule

9 p.m. EDT

Democrats

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.)

Convention Chairman Bennie Thompson (Miss.)

Rep. Gwen Moore (Wis.)

Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.)

Republicans

Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich

Former Rep. Susan Molinari (N.Y.)

CEO of Quib Meg Whitman

Performers

Maggie Rogers

Leon Bridges

10 p.m. EDT

Sanders

Obama

