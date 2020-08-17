https://thehill.com/video/campaign/512349-watch-live-democratic-national-convention-day-1
The 2020 Democratic National Convention begins Monday evening, with featured addresses from former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.).
The slate of speakers, including several Republicans, will take the virtual stage beginning at 9 p.m. EDT.
Schedule
9 p.m. EDT
Democrats
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.)
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Rep. James Clyburn (S.C.)
Convention Chairman Bennie Thompson (Miss.)
Rep. Gwen Moore (Wis.)
Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.)
Republicans
Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Whitman
Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich
Former Rep. Susan Molinari (N.Y.)
CEO of Quib Meg Whitman
Performers
Maggie Rogers
Leon Bridges
10 p.m. EDT
Sanders
Obama