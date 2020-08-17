https://www.dailywire.com/news/watch-seattle-police-officer-tells-blm-activist-hes-resigning-you-guys-won

A video went viral over the weekend of a Seattle police officer telling a Black Lives Matter protester that he will soon be resigning. “You guys won,” he sardonically declared.

In the video, posted on Saturday, the officer pulls up beside the protester in his police vehicle and bittersweetly heralds his upcoming resignation. TRANSCRIPT:

OFFICER: You having a good day today? PROTESTER: Not really. You’re around. OFFICER: Oh well, I’m sorry for that. But don’t worry, man, because guess what: I’m leaving, you guys won. Two months, baby, I’m out. PROTESTER: You’re about to resign? OFFICER: I’m f***ing gone, bro. PROTESTER: How are you feeling about that? OFFICER: I’m feeling great … Yea, I’m f***ing feeling great. I am leaving this department. You guys won. PROTESTER: Can I get an interview from you about that? OFFICER: You cannot. PROTESTER: So what, you’re just tired of police brutality or are you tired of what’s going on right now?

The police officer implied that the protests sparked his decision to resign, prompting outrage from the protester. As the police officer began to leave, the protester began berating him with phrases like “oink oink!”

“This guy said that he’s resigning,” the protester yelled out to his comrades. “He said he’s tired of us and he’s going to resign because of Black Lives Matter. Not because he’s tired of the police. Hey, f*** you and f*** SPOG. Hey, you triggered, boy? You triggered? Oink oink! Oink oink! F*** you and your blue life, boy. F*** you and your blue life!”

“I don’t give a f*** if you’re taking that badge off, you will never be my people, you will never be my friend,” he shouted.

The police officer’s alleged resignation happened after Carmen Best, Seattle’s first black police chief, retired from her position amid calls to defund the police department.

“Best announced her retirement last Monday night, just hours after the City Council voted to cut her annual $285,000 salary by $10,000, as well as the salaries of her command staff, and to trim as many as 100 officers from a force of 1,400 through layoffs and attrition,” reported Fox News.

Her resignation came after she demanded that the Seattle City Council stand up against “mob rule” in response to far-left activists protesting at her place of residence.

“I wanted to update you on recent events, particularly those that occurred late last night,” Best wrote. “A residence of mine in Snohomish County was targeted by a large group of aggressive protestors late last night. My neighbors were concerned by such a large group, but they were successful in ensuring the crowd was not able to trespass or engage in other illegal behavior in the area, despite repeated attempts to do so. Currently, the local sheriff (not SPD resources) is monitoring the situation.”

“I urge both of you, and the entire council, to stand up for what is right. These direct actions against elected officials, and especially civil servants like myself, are out of line with and go against every democratic principle that guides our nation,” Best continued. “Before this devolves into the new way of doing business by mob rule here in Seattle, and across the nation, elected officials like you must forcefully call for the end of these tactics.”

